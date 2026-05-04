Bailey Zimmerman Partners with Wags & Walks Nashville to Support Rescue Dogs

Country star Bailey Zimmerman is using his growing platform to support a cause. The singer has recently teamed up with Wags & Walks Nashville to help raise awareness and support for rescue dogs in need of loving homes.

The partnership aims to shine a spotlight on pet adoption while providing resources to help rescue organizations continue their work. Known for his down-to-earth personality and loyal fan base, Zimmerman’s involvement is expected to bring new attention to the non-profit organization’s mission of rescuing dogs and readying them for adoption.

Bailey Zimmerman Shows Love for Rescue Dogs

As reported by Billboard, the Illinois native partnered with Wags & Walks Nashville to help rescue dogs. A dollar from every ticket sold for two of Zimmerman’s Nashville shows was donated to the organization.

In a statement released by Kathryn Hurley, founder of Wags & Walks Nashville, she acknowledged the importance of partnering with artists. “At Wags & Walks, partnerships like these are so meaningful in helping us spread the word about rescue. Saving dogs is incredibly rewarding, but it also comes with real costs, from medical care to everyday needs, so support like this truly makes a difference. We’re so thankful for the opportunity to work together and reach more people with our mission.”

“I Had to Get Involved”

In an Instagram post, Zimmerman visited Wags & Walks before his Nashville shows. He spent some time playing with the rescue dogs and getting to know what it takes to run a non-profit. In his caption, he mentioned how much his dogs mean to him and his visit, “After seeing how much goes into all they do for the doggos I knew I had to get involved… Let me tell you, these people are DOING THE LORDS WORK!!! The time and effort and care that they put into these pups is unbelievable, and it makes me so happy to get to help in the slightest way.”