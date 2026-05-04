Star Wars Day, Atlanta Braves, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
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- Today is Star Wars Day. What year did the very first Star Wars movie come out: 1974, 1976, or 1977?
- Masters champion Rory McIlroy is turning 37 today. Where is Rory McIlroy from: Scotland, England, or Ireland?
- The Atlanta Braves swept the Colorado Rockies over the weekend. True or False: Even though they've been in Major League Baseball since 1993, the Rockies are still the newest team in the league.
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- 1977
- Hollywood Northern Ireland
- False
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.