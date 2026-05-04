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Star Wars Day, Atlanta Braves, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody

LAS VEGAS – MAY 29: The opening title from the Star Wars film series is shown on screen while musicians perform during “Star Wars: In Concert” at the Orleans Arena May 29, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The traveling production features a full symphony orchestra and choir playing music from all six of John Williams’ Star Wars scores synchronized with footage from the films displayed on a three-story-tall, HD LED screen. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

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  1. Today is Star Wars Day. What year did the very first Star Wars movie come out: 1974, 1976, or 1977?
  2. Masters champion Rory McIlroy is turning 37 today. Where is Rory McIlroy from: Scotland, England, or Ireland?
  3. The Atlanta Braves swept the Colorado Rockies over the weekend. True or False: Even though they've been in Major League Baseball since 1993, the Rockies are still the newest team in the league.

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

Rob Zapata's Electric

Answers:

  1. 1977
  2. Hollywood Northern Ireland
  3. False

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Atlanta BravesRory McIlroyStar Wars
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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