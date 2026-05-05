Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Cinco De Mayo, Garth Brooks, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Augusta

This is a photograph of two modern margarita glass with a rim of salt surrounded by fresh cut limes and chilis on a colorful striped mexican blanket next to a…

skodonnell/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric
  1. Today is Cinco de Mayo. True or False: Cinco de Mayo is Mexican Independence Day.
  2. On this date back in 1999, Garth Brooks was named Artist of the Decade at the ACM Awards. True or False: Garth holds the record for most Entertainer of the Year awards at the CMAs.
  3. Bath & Body Works is launching a Star Wars inspired collection of products. Of course, the original "Star Wars" was the first movie to come out. But which movie came out next: "Return of the Jedi" or "The Empire Strikes Back."

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

Rob Zapata's Electric

Answers:

  1. False
  2. True
  3. The Empire Strikes Back

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cinco De MayoGarth BrooksStar Wars
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Star Wars Day, Atlanta Braves, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
The Kicks Wake Up KrewStar Wars Day, Atlanta Braves, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Tim McGraw, Elvis Presley, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
The Kicks Wake Up KrewTim McGraw, Elvis Presley, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Dolly Parton Knows The Devotion Of Her Fans - Dolly in black and gold.
The Kicks Wake Up KrewDolly Parton, National Bugs Bunny Day, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect