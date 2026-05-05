Cinco De Mayo, Garth Brooks, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
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- Today is Cinco de Mayo. True or False: Cinco de Mayo is Mexican Independence Day.
- On this date back in 1999, Garth Brooks was named Artist of the Decade at the ACM Awards. True or False: Garth holds the record for most Entertainer of the Year awards at the CMAs.
- Bath & Body Works is launching a Star Wars inspired collection of products. Of course, the original "Star Wars" was the first movie to come out. But which movie came out next: "Return of the Jedi" or "The Empire Strikes Back."
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- False
- True
- The Empire Strikes Back
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.