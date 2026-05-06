George Clooney, “Friends”, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
- 111 years ago today, Babe Ruth hit his first homerun. What team was he playing for when he did it: The New York Yankees, the Detroit Tigers, or the Boston Red Sox?
- On this date back in 2004, 52.5 million people tuned in to catch the final episode of "Friends". True or False: This is the most watched final episode of a TV show ever.
- Actor George Clooney is turning 65 today. In 2017, George Clooney sold his alcohol brand for $1 billion. What type of alcohol was it: Rum, Vodka, or Tequila?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- The Boston Red Sox
- False
- Tequila (Casamigos)
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.