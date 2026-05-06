Post Malone Headlining Strummingbird Festival 2026

After headlining the third day of Stagecoach in Indio, California, Post Malone is scheduled to headline another festival. Announced on Tuesday, May 5, the 30-year-old singer will headline the three-day festival in Australia in October.

Post Malone is Heading Down Under

In an Instagram post, Strummingbird Festival announced Malone as the headliner, joining other artists such as Bailey Zimmerman, Cooper Alan, and Stella Lefty. Aside from the lineup, details on how to buy tickets were also mentioned in the caption: “Presale next Wednesday 13 May gives you a shot at lowest price tickets! Sign up through the link in bio for access. Or save yaself the trouble and reserve your ticket ahead of time with Moshtix Ticket Request. Give the post a swipe or have a squiz at the link in bio for more info - these are gonna move faster than a mozzie on a shin bone.”

The festival will be at Victoria Park, Ballarat, on October 10, Newcastle Foreshore on October 17, and the Kawana Sports Precinct, Sunshine Coast on October 18.

Festival Favorite

Aside from Stagecoach and Strummingbird, Posty, who is busy preparing for the release of his double-album, The Eternal Buzz, and his Big A** Stadium Tour, will be heading to Albuquerque for Boots in the Park from May 15-16 with tour mate Jelly Roll, before taking the stage at Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 27.