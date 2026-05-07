Russell Dickerson, Michael Jordan, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
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- Russell Dickerson is turning 39 today. True or False: Russell has never played Kicks 99's Guitar Pull before.
- According to a new article, Michael Jordan is the biggest sports icon of all time. True or False: Michael Jordan won more NBA Championships than any other player.
- Mother's Day is this weekend. What year was Mother's Day officially recognized as a national holiday: 1914, 1918, or 1922?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- False
- False
- 1914
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.