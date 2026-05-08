Coca-Cola, Luke Combs, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
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- On this date back in 1886, Coca-Cola was sold for the first time. What Georgia city is the home of Coca-Cola?
- Luke Combs recently received an honorary degree from Appalachian State University. Where is Appalachian State University?
- A Star Wars Luke Skywalker trading card recently sold for over $687,000. In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back", it is revealed who Luke Skywalker's father is. Who is it?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- Atlanta
- Boone, North Carolina
- Darth Vader
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.