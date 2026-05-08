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Coca-Cola, Luke Combs, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Coca-Cola Tops Earnings Expectations

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 30: Coca-Cola beverages are offered for sale on April 30, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Today Coca-Cola reported earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street exceptions. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Scott Olson/Getty Images
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  1. On this date back in 1886, Coca-Cola was sold for the first time. What Georgia city is the home of Coca-Cola?
  2. Luke Combs recently received an honorary degree from Appalachian State University. Where is Appalachian State University?
  3. A Star Wars Luke Skywalker trading card recently sold for over $687,000. In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back", it is revealed who Luke Skywalker's father is. Who is it?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

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Answers:

  1. Atlanta
  2. Boone, North Carolina
  3. Darth Vader

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Coca-ColaLuke CombsStar Wars
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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