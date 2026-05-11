Jason Aldean Shares How ‘Therapeutic’ Writing ‘Help You Remember’ Was

Jason Aldean is getting candid about one of his more emotional songs, revealing that writing “Help You Remember” turned into a deeply therapeutic experience for him. Known for high-energy anthems and arena-ready country hits, Aldean showed a more vulnerable side with the track, something that a lot of people can relate to.

Jason Aldean: Writing is Therapeutic

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine, the 49-year-old country rocker, who is a “pretty private guy,” opened up on how deeply personal “Help You Remember” truly is. “I don't go out and air out my laundry on social media or whatever,” the Georgia native said. “If I go through things, I kind of internalize it and deal with it and compartmentalize things and move on.”

But, as an artist, he shared how music has helped him navigate some of the things he’s experiencing in his personal life. “I've had to experience different things just in family and life. Sometimes it's therapeutic just to write things that you feel like you want to say."

How Personal “Help You Remember” Is

Aldean revealed how personal “Help You Remember” is. “My uncle, my mom's brother, had passed away of Lewy body dementia (LBD). I watched my cousin, who was his only child, deal with that, and I did what I could to help get him through that."

Soon, his father-in-law was also diagnosed with the degenerative disease. “Watching my family and my wife's family go through these kinds of things–– I mean, it's heartbreaking. It's tough to watch.”

The lyrics perfectly describe the sadness and longing of seeing your loved one slowly lose their sense of self: “Would it help you remember? / Would it all come back to you again / If we got in that truck right now / And drove out to watch that made-you-smile sunset? / The heart knows what's hidin' even when the mind can't find it / Even if you don't, I still ain't gonna stop time, yeah / If you remember what I'll never forget.”

Aldean said of the song, “I think it's something that a lot of people are going to be able to relate to. The more we played it for people dealing with dementia or Alzheimer's disease, the more you could just tell it was connecting. They don't expect that from us on an album. So, to have something like that to kind of turn it on its head a little bit was a good thing."

The track “Help You Remember” also helped put a spotlight on the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Listen to the song below.