Riley Green, Cam Newton, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
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- According to a new survey, North Dakota is the state with the worst drivers. True or False: North and South Dakota did not become states at the same time.
- Riley Green is set to become a coach on season 30 of "The Voice". Which of the following has NOT been a coach on "The Voice": Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, or Brad Paisley?
- Former NFL Quarterback Cam Newton is turning 37 today. What college team did Cam lead to a perfect season and National Championship back in 2010: Ole Miss, Oregon, or Auburn?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- False
- Brad Paisley
- Auburn
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.