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Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn, winners of the Vocal Duo of the Year award, pose in the press room during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

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  1. According to a new article, Froot Loops is the most popular cereal. What is the name of the bird mascot on the Froot Loops box?
  2. Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn is turning 71 today. Who is older: Kix Brooks or Ronnie Dunn?
  3. Kane Brown's new bar in Nashville "Kane Brown's On Broadway" is set to open on May 22nd. Kane Brown's wife sings with him on his hit "Thank God". What is Kane's wife's name?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

Rob Zapata's Electric

Answers:

  1. Toucan Sam
  2. Ronnie Dunn
  3. Katelyn

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Brooks & DunnKane Brown
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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