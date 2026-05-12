Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
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- According to a new article, Froot Loops is the most popular cereal. What is the name of the bird mascot on the Froot Loops box?
- Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn is turning 71 today. Who is older: Kix Brooks or Ronnie Dunn?
- Kane Brown's new bar in Nashville "Kane Brown's On Broadway" is set to open on May 22nd. Kane Brown's wife sings with him on his hit "Thank God". What is Kane's wife's name?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- Toucan Sam
- Ronnie Dunn
- Katelyn
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.