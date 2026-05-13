Brad Paisley Shares How ‘Fallin’ Came to Life Decades Ago

Brad Paisley is taking fans back to the era of grunge, preppy, bucket hats, and Timberland boots with the release of his new song, “Fallin’.” Arriving as part of his upcoming album Tacklebox, the West Virginia native revealed the song was decades in the making and began in the early years of his career in the 1990s.

Brad Paisley Embraces Nostalgia

Paisley shared that his upcoming album will feature some of his unreleased music written in the ‘90s, including “Fallin’.”

Brad Paisley - Fallin' (Official Audio)

“At the time we wrote this, that was the sound, the sound of a love song,” Paisley said. “When we went in to cut this, it felt immediately like, ‘Oh, this is love in the ‘90s’. A lot of the kids that buy records and stream music now, you weren't alive to feel love in the ‘90s yet. But you’re a product probably, because of this kind of song. You might be here because of this kind of song.”

2026 Tour

Aside from announcing his latest project, the 53-year-old singer-songwriter also announced he will be adding additional dates for his tour with Jake Worthington. Check out new tour dates and venues below.