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Darius Rucker, Top Gun, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Darius Rucker is on stage wearing a black t-shirt and ball cap.
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  1. Morgan Wallen is turning 33 today. Which of the following has Morgan NOT released a song with: Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett, or Post Malone?
  2. Darius Rucker is turning 60 today. When he's not doing his solo country music thing, what rock band is Darius the lead singer for?
  3. Today is Top Gun Day. What is the name of the character that Tom Cruise plays in the Top Gun movies: Goose, Ice Man, or Maverick?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

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Answers:

  1. Jelly Roll
  2. Hootie & The Blowfish
  3. Maverick

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Darius RuckerMorgan Wallen
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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