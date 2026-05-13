Graduate In Style

Whether you need a fresh fade or a trim before a big event like graduation, Great Clips makes the process simple. With Online Check-In, customers can see estimated wait times and add their name to the list before heading to the salon, helping save valuable time. Great Clips focuses on helping customers feel confident with styles that match their personality and lifestyle. With thousands of locations, Great Clips continues to make professional haircare accessible for busy families, professionals, and anyone looking for a reliable haircut experience. Click here to learn more.