Kane Brown’s Four Words About His Wife

Kane Brown just released his new album, The High Road, and when it comes to staying fit and healthy, the singer and his family indeed take the “high road.”

In a recent interview promoting his new project, Kane was asked about staying fit and healthy at home, and he uttered a couple of words about his wife and duet partner, Katelyn. He said, “My wife’s so organic.”

The comment made him laugh, but he and his family keep a pretty tight, healthy schedule. He revealed that he and his wife Katelyn are up by 7 AM each morning and she cooks an organic, healthy breakfast for him and their three kids.

The family even sticks to a healthy diet when they are all on the road with Dad. He noted that he does make changes when they travel with him and that means cutting down on the tequila. He also said that his list of backstage requests looks more like a “CVS receipt,” packed with healthy, organic snacks.

RELATED: The Other Facets of Kane Brown



Kane Brown: His Baby Boy’s Name

Wearing his signature sunglasses and a black shirt, Brown recently talked with CMT and revealed that he had to change his baby boy’s name after the family heard the first name he had in mind and giggled a bit.

CMT posted part of the interview on their Instagram. In the interview, Kane talks about his family and new music with his wife, Katelyn.

He said in the video clip when asked how his new baby boy Krewe got his name, “My go-to is Kasper. I thought it was sick. My wife thought it was cool. We called the family and they started laughing at us so we ended up having to change the name.”

Asked about the dad life and how it’s changed since baby Krewe, Brown said, “It hasn’t really changed much. I’ll say I hang out with my girls a lot. I guess it’s just a new addition. He’s adorable, his cheeks I guess just being as a baby are so puffy so I can’t stop kissing his cheeks.”

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.