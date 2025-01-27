Miranda Lambert Celebrates Six Years With Husband

Miranda Lambert celebrated a big day over the weekend (1/26) and posted about it on Instagram. Miranda and her husband Brendan celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary. The country star shared a few photos of the happy couple together, including one black and white photo of her kissing her man.

She captioned the sweet post, “6 years (wedding ring emoji and heart emoji). I’ll love you forever @brendanjmcloughlin.”

Many fans responded to the post wishing the couple a Happy Anniversary. One wrote, “You two are so cute! You make a great couple!! Here’s to many more years together!!.” Another die-hard commented, “Such a beautiful couple.” One more fan said, “Cheers to many more!”

Brendan, who has been pretty inactive on his Instagram, did not post about the couple’s big day. His last post on Instagram was more than 11 weeks ago.

Lambert recently did an interview on CMT with Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie on New Year’s Eve and shared who she would most like to be “jailed” with. CMT posted the exchange on Instagram.

Bunnie asked Lambert, “If you could pick any country star to be your designated New Year’s Eve buddy, who would you get in the most trouble with?” Miranda replies, “Oh gosh, I mean, what are we trying to do here?” Bunnie says, ‘We’re trying to go to jail.” Lambert says, “Well, if I had to go to jail with somebody, I pick Lainey Wilson. But I’d probably get her in trouble. She has a little bit more bad in her than she shows I bet.”

Many fans reacted to CMT’s post, including one who wrote, “That’s great!!! That’s a real friend… oh no, what did we do? Husband maybe can help being a police officer.” Another said of Bunnie, “@xomgitsbunnie I’m so loving that you are getting involved with other singers and the country vibe! You are a vibe!”

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.