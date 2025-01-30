Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley To Perform At GRAMMYs

Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley have been slated to perform at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards, which will air on Sunday, February 2, starting at 8 PM ET on CBS TV.

Lainey and the GRAMMYS posted the news on Instagram, writing, “@laineywilson will join our roster of performers at this year’s #GRAMMYs telecast. Watch the GRAMMY Awards this Sunday, Feb. 2 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBStv and @paramountplus.”

Many fans reacted to the news, including one who wrote, “Let’s Go! Another fan commented, “Sounding good. I’ll be watching!” One more fan said, “I hope she sings good horses.”

Paisley posted the same, and his fans reacted as well. One fan commented, “Make us proud Bradley, I will be watching.” Another Paisley die-hard wrote, “It’s about time you’re on TV again!” One more fan said, “HANDSOME CHOICE @recordingacademy.”

“We Waiting”

Wilson recently did an interview with Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie, who is also a good friend of hers. The interview was for CMT, and Lainey let it slip that she is “waiting” for a proposal from her boyfriend, Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

Bunnie asks in the clip CMT posted to their Instagram, “Can we manifest something for 2025 together?” Lainey says, “You know I am all about that. I want to spend more time with you and Jelly. Me and Duck miss you all.” Bunnie says, “We keep saying that I am manifesting for you and Duck to get married.” Wilson turns her head as Bunnie says, “I’m putting that in the air. Duck, you better come up with it, baby. No pressure.” Lainey quips, “No pressure. I might have to propose to him, we waiting.” Bunnie says, “No, Duck’s gonna do it. I can feel it.” Lainey replies, “I like that.”

In the same clip, the country superstar also reveals that the happiest moment she had in 2024 was when she was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.