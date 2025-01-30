Luke Combs Debuts Unreleased Track ‘Pushin’ Up Daisies’ Live in Brisbane

During his stadium tour in Brisbane, Australia, Luke Combs surprised fans with a live performance of his unreleased song “Pushin’ Up Daisies.” He had teased the song on his social media just hours earlier.

The song, written by Combs with Josh Phillips and Randy Montana, tells an emotional story. The lyrics explore themes of survival and thankfulness after a close call with death.

The song was first played at the Country Music Hall of Fame last September before the Brisbane show. It joins his recent release, “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma,” which appears on the Twisters movie soundtrack.

His hit album “Fathers & Sons” features twelve songs, including fan favorites “Doin’ This,” “The Kind of Love We Make,” and his version of the Tracy Chapman hit “Fast Car.” This comes after he released “Growin’ Up” and “Gettin’ Old” one after another.

Combs’ life has seen major changes lately. He became a dad when his son Tex Lawrence was born in June 2022, with his second son Beau Lee arriving in August 2023.

His new song hits close to home with its themes about being a father. It includes a powerful scene with a shocked state trooper at an accident scene, along with touching family moments.

Fans are eager for his next album, but Combs isn’t saying when it’ll drop. He keeps fans watching closely by sharing bits of songs online.

The Brisbane debut shows off his teamwork style – something clear in how he worked with Phillips and Montana on this powerful song.