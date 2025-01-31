Country Music Hall of Fame Unveils ‘American Currents’ Exhibit

The doors open March 5, 2025, for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s annual “American Currents: State of the Music” exhibit. The display runs in the ACM Gallery through January 2026.

“The museum’s annual American Currents exhibition examines a wide variety of music and events that took place the prior year,” said Kyle Young, chief executive officer of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, recognized with the National Medal of Arts in 2024, aims to educate and entertain diverse audiences about the cultural significance of country music. The exhibit will also focus on innovative collaborations that have marked the genre’s evolution and broadened its reach.

Beyoncé’s country debut “Cowboy Carter” stands out as one of the year’s key releases.

Watch raw performances from Zach Bryan and Sturgill Simpson on the big screen. Plus, you can tap the touchscreen to replay exciting award show highlights that had everyone talking.

In the “Unbroken Circle” section, new artists appear alongside industry legends. This smart setup shows how music connects across generations. Up-and-comer Wyatt Ellis shares the spotlight with master musician Sierra Hull, connecting past and present.

Big names like Taylor Swift and Luke Combs take center stage in the main exhibit. Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini join the lineup, while new artists who made waves in 2024 get their moment to shine.

After seeing the main exhibits, you can check out the famous RCA Studio B or watch printers at work in Hatch Show Print. The Frist Library welcomes anyone wanting to learn more about music history.

As country music evolves, this yearly exhibit captures both its heritage and future.