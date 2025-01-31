Kane Brown’s Special Number Song

Kane Brown let fans know about a new song on his album called “3,” which is quite autobiographical. He’s mentioned how the number has been significant in his life.

Kane posted a sweet video of himself with his two daughters and baby son sitting on a couch together as the new song plays.

Brown captioned the sweet video post, “3 has always been a very special number in my life just as I’m sure you can think of your number right now. You never know how your special number will show up either. Maybe you use it to hit the lottery, maybe you use it as a lock code for your phone (212121), and no this is not my code. For me, it was my lucky number in sports, and just when I think I’m finished using the number it pops up in my life in the most special way possible, and I had my 3rd beautiful child hopefully, your lucky number brings something special for you and if it has let me know how in the comments!”

Fans made comments, with one writing, “They are so beautiful.” Another fan said, “You’re the best Kane! Love this song and the beautiful family you’ve created! So proud of our hometown boy! From a Soddy momma!”

Brown, in a recent interview, discussed his fourth studio album, The High Road, from his new home studio outside Nashville.

Brown told the Associated Press, “I’ve always been nervous to push boundaries and do certain things. Since I’ve been here for a decade, I needed to stop hiding and do what I love.”

Kane added that he and his partners “gave our everything to the songs” on his upcoming album. Brown continued that this is “by far my favorite album, from the sequencing to the songwriting to the different sounds.” He says there is definitely a song for everybody. He added that whenever he asks somebody what’s their favorite song, he always gets a different answer, which he loves.

The singer is known for his big hit songs and collaborations, which cross many genre lines. In the past, he has collaborated with Marshmello, Swae Lee, H.E.R., Chris Young, his former schoolmate Lauren Alaina, Nelly, and many more.

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.