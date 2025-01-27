KICKS 99 Wants To Hear From YOU!

As a KICKS 99 listener, you’re probably aware of the ever-changing technology around music and entertainment. Our goal is to provide you with content you will find most useful and entertaining on the platforms you use most. We want to make your experience with KICKS 99 the best it can be, but we don’t know what you want unless we ask, right?

Here’s your chance to make an impact. We would love for you to take our annual tech survey and share your thoughts, opinions, and ideas about the future of technology with us

To help us, tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming, and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news, and updates from KICKS 99 and other sources. When you’re ready to take the survey, just click the link below.

Your responses will be kept completely confidential, and we will never share your personal information with anyone. This survey may take 15-25 minutes to complete, but you can stop, save your work, and resume at any time.

Thanks in advance for your time and for your support of KICKS 99.

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.